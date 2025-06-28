Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters after Friday's 7-4 win over the Cubs that imaging on Pena's ribs came back negative and did not show any fracture, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena took a pitch to his left ribs in the second inning of Friday's game and was eventually replaced by Mauricio Dubon in the fifth. Pena should be considered day-to-day, and he could be available to pinch hit off the bench if he's not in Saturday's lineup. He went 0-for-2 before exiting Friday's contest.