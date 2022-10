Pena went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI single in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Pena led the offense Sunday, accounting for all three of Houston's runs, and extending his hitting streak to five games in the process. His home run in the first inning was his 21st of the season and his second in that five-game stretch. He is slashing .252/.288/.421 through 134 games this season.