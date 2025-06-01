Pena went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in a loss to the Rays on Saturday.

Pena kept Houston close early, with his second home run off Zack Littell tying the game 3-3 in the third inning. However, the Rays went on to score the next 13 runs, and Pena was subbed out after logging just one more plate appearance. The multi-homer game was the second of Pena's career, and he's up to nine long balls and 30 RBI through 58 games this season after posting 15 homers and 70 RBI over 157 regular-season contests last year.