Pena went 1-for-3 with one homer, three RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's 8-1 victory over Toronto.

Pena's three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth put the game out of reach for Toronto. The 2022 World Series MVP will hope to build on this effort, as he's cooled off significantly since that excellent October performance . The second-year shortstop is slashing just .211/.286/.408 so far, but he does have plenty of time to heat back up over the coming months.