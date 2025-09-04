Pena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in an 8-7 win against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Pena pulled the Astros to within two runs with his solo shot in the sixth inning, and he later gave his team another run with an RBI-single in the eighth. Pena has produced six multi-hit performances over his past 12 games, batting .306 with two homers, eight RBI, six runs and three thefts over that span. He's up to an .848 OPS on the campaign, which is on pace to blow away his previous career-best mark of .715.