Pena went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-1 victory over the Athletics.

Pena took advantage of the short porch in left field at Daikin Park, golfing a two-run homer off JP Sears in the second inning. The shortstop had been slumping at the plate entering Tuesday's game, slashing .206/.357/.265 with just one extra-base hit in his previous 10 contests. Still, Pena has been terrific this season, slashing .298/.362/.449 with 16 extra-base hits across 205 at-bats in 54 games.