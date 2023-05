Pena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Mariners.

Pena had gone five games without an extra-base hit prior to Saturday. This was his second three-hit game of the season, though he's also racked up six strikeouts over his last four contests. The shortstop is slashing .252/.300/.458 with six home runs, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored, nine doubles and six stolen bases through 33 games.