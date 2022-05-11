Pena went 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Twins.

Pena delivered an RBI in each of his first two plate appearances, the latter coming on a single. He also walked to lead off the sixth inning before coming around to score. Though Pena has dropped in the order since a brief stint as the team's leadoff hitter, he is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak during which he's collected seven RBI and four runs scored while also tallying a stolen base. Across 110 plate appearances on the campaign, he is hitting .245/.318/.490.