Astros' Jeremy Pena: Headed to Houston

The Astros have selected Pena with the 102nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The son of former big-league Geronimo Pena, Pena is one of the top defensive players in the draft at a premium position, and he also brings good speed to the table. A player with those skills would only fall this far if there were questions about his offense, so he is going to have to hit in order to really make a mark as a prospect.