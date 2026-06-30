Astros' Jeremy Pena: Headed to injured list

Pena has been diagnosed with a mild left calf strain and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pena was held out of the starting lineup Monday after experiencing left leg discomfort, and manager Joe Espada revealed after the game that the shortstop will require a trip to the shelf. Espada noted that he's hopeful this will be a minimum stint on the IL, which would put Pena in line to return July 10 against the Rangers. Look for Nick Allen and Brice Matthews to see time at shortstop in Pena's absence.