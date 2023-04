Pena went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 victory over Detroit.

Pena extended the Astros' lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his first of the season. The 2018 third-round pick hit 22 home runs across 555 plate appearances as a rookie last year, and he'll look to match, if not exceed, that mark in 2023.