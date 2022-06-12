Pena went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Marlins. He was also hit by a pitch.

Pena stretched the Astros' lead to 3-0 with his two-run shot in the fourth inning. He's gone 5-for-16 (.313) with three of his six stolen bases this year in his last five games. The rookie shortstop has maintained a solid .277/.330/.468 slash line with nine homers, 27 RBI and 26 runs scored through 53 contests as a regular presence in the bottom half of the lineup.