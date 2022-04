Pena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in a 7-2 loss Tuesday against the Angels.

Pena reached on a catcher's interference and scored in the third and added a solo home run in the seventh. The top-prospect has gotten off to a great start for the Astros, leading the team with six extra-base hits and posting a 1.014 OPS. The 24-year-old had only played 30 minor league games above high-A level prior to this season and has shown he belongs in the big leagues so far.