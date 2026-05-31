Astros' Jeremy Pena: Homers, swipes base in rout

Pena went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Brewers.

Pena showcased both power and speed Saturday, homering and swiping a bag in the same game for the first time this year. Although the shortstop missed over a month of action with a right hamstring strain earlier this season, he's now gone deep in three of his past five games. Working as Houston's primary leadoff batter, Pena is hitting .273 with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI, three steals and 15 runs scored over 88 at-bats.