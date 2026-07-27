Astros' Jeremy Pena: Homers twice in loss

Pena went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 12-3 loss against the White Sox.

Pena wasted no time making an impact, leading off the game with a solo homer against Erick Fedde before taking the right-hander deep again in the third inning. The shortstop has caught fire of late, homering five times over his last six games after hitting just six long balls through his first 53 contests of the season. During that six-game stretch, Pena is batting 13-for-26 (.500) with eight RBI. For the season, he's slashing .319/.373/.504 with nine doubles, 11 home runs, 30 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 249 plate appearances.