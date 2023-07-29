Pena went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Friday against the Rays.

Pena enjoyed a productive game, nabbing his 10th stolen base of the season and second since the return from the All-Star break. Despite hitting second in the order in seven of the team's last nine games, he has also shown few signs of improvement at the plate by hitting .206 with only two RBI and four runs scored in that span. Pena has had a disappointing season overall, as he's maintained only an 82 wRC+ and .289 wOBA across 391 plate appearances for the campaign.