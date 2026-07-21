Astros' Jeremy Pena: Launches grand slam Monday

Pena went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's 8-5 win over the Marlins.

Pena's lone hit was a big one, as he uncorked a grand slam off Janson Junk as part of a six-run second inning. It was encouraging to see the shortstop back in the lineup Monday after he exited Saturday's game early and sat out Sunday's contest due to a right hamstring cramp. Multiple injuries have forced Pena to miss time this season, but he has been productive when available, slashing .294/.357/.441 with seven homers, 26 RBI, 38 runs and eight stolen bases across 54 contests.