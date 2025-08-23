Pena went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 10-7 win over the Orioles.

The shortstop took Cade Povich deep for a three-run shot in the third inning as part of a four-run frame that gave the Astros a lead they would never relinquish. Pena has 14 long balls on the season, with three of them coming in his last 12 games, but he's otherwise struggled to build any momentum over that stretch, managing a .213/.288/.447 slash line with two steals, four runs and six RBI.