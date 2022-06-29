Pena was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets in the eighth inning after he was involved in a collision in the outfield with teammate Yordan Alvarez, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 1-for-4 before departing from the contest.

Both players were shaken up in the incident, but Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt of the collision. Pena was the first of the two to get up from the field and was able to walk to the dugout under his own power, while the Astros called out a cart for Alvarez. The nature and extent of the injuries to Pena and Alvarez likely won't be announced until after the contest, but both could be in danger of missing time. Mauricio Dubon came off the bench to replace Pena at shortstop.