Pena went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Pena hadn't homered in 22 games entering this weekend, but he's gone deep in back-to-back contests. During the power drought, he bit .244 (20-for-82) with five extra-base hits, and he was caught stealing four times in that span. It's been a tough start to 2023 for the shortstop, whose .247/.292/.439 slash line through 51 games isn't all that different from where he ended last year. He's added eight homers, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored and six stolen bases while maintaining a near-everyday place in the lineup.