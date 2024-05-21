Pena went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Angels.

Pena is hitting .324 (23-for-71) over 19 games in May. It hasn't been a totally empty average -- he's picked up five extra-base hits, three steals, nine RBI and 14 runs scored. The shortstop is slashing .326/.365/.457 with seven steals, five homers, 20 RBI and 30 runs through 48 contests overall. He's in an everyday role and on pace for a 20-steal season, so there's a fair amount to like in Pena's game in his third major-league season.