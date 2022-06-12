Pena went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Marlins.

Pena reached on an error, stole second and scored on a Jose Altuve double in the fifth inning, but that was the only run the Astros could muster. Through nine games in June, Pena has yet to record hits in consecutive contests. He's cooled off to a .270/.322/.449 slash line with eight home runs, five steals, 25 RBI and 24 runs scored in 52 games overall, though he's still seeing a near-everyday role at shortstop.