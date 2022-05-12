Pena exited Thursday's game against the Twins due to right knee discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena suffered his injury in the top of the fourth inning and was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. He's considered day-to-day for now but will presumably undergo further testing to determine his status for Friday's series opener in Washington. If Pena is forced to miss time, Aledmys Diaz (undisclosed) and Niko Goodrum should see increased playing time at shortstop.