Pena went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

Pena battled a wrist injury earlier in the week and was unavailable to hit Wednesday. He started at shortstop and played the full game Thursday, so it looks like he'll be able to play through any lingering soreness as the Astros battle for the last playoff spot in the American League. Pena is batting .274 with a .790 OPS, 20 home runs, 12 stolen bases, 51 RBI, 77 runs scored, 19 doubles and two triples over 109 contests.