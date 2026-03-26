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Pena (finger) is not in the lineup for Thursday's opener against the Angels.

Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Pena has progressed enough in his recovery from a fractured right ring finger to avoid the 10-day injured list, but he's not quite ready to play in major-league games. Pena is at the Astros' nearby Triple-A Sugar Land affiliate Thursday morning getting in some live at-bats, and it's unclear whether he will be available off the bench Thursday or if Houston will play a man short. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. With Pena out, Carlos Correa will slide over to shortstop and Isaac Paredes will start at third base.

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