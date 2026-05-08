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Manager Joe Espada said Pena (hamstring) will "hopefully" run the bases this weekend, which would be the final step in his rehab program before starting a rehab assignment, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran shortstop has been on the shelf nearly four weeks due to a strained hamstring, but he's close to being cleared for game action. Pena shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment before rejoining Houston's active roster, so a return in mid-May remains on the table.

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