Pena (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Pena left Saturday's game after appearing to tweak something during his at-bat in the 10th inning. Manager Dusty Baker confirmed after the game that it's a hamstring issue for Pena, though he was optimistic that it was just a cramp, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Grae Kessinger will get a turn at shortstop with Pena banged up.