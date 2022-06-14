Pena is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers after suffering a left wrist injury in Monday's 5-3 loss, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run Monday and played the full eight innings in the field, but he looked to have hurt his wrist while making a diving attempt at a ball at one point during the contest. Astros manager Dusty Baker didn't suggest after the game that Pena's injury was anything significant, so the rookie may just be sitting Tuesday for precautionary purposes. Aledmys Diaz replaces Pena at shortstop.