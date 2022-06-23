Pena (thumb) participated in all pregame activities prior to Thursday's matchup against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena has steadily increased his workload since landing on the 10-day injured list with left thumb discomfort last week and is eligible to be activated as early as Friday. While manager Dusty Baker said Thursday that a Friday return "might be a little quick," he was pleased with Pena's progress, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the shortstop return sometime this weekend or early next week.