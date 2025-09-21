Pena went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and walk in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Seattle.

The Houston shortstop poked a 340-foot grand slam into the Crawford Boxes off reliever Carlos Vargas in the seventh to make the score 6-4. Pena has been a reliable contributor in September, batting .301 (22-for-73) with three homers, one steal, 12 runs scored and 12 RBI in 17 games. Through 543 total plate appearances, the one-time All-Star is now slashing .304/.363/.477 with 17 long balls, 20 stolen bases, 68 runs scored and 62 RBI.