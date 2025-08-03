Pena (hamstring) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena missed more than a month due to a small rib fracture before returning from the injured list Friday, only to exit the Astros' series-opening loss to the Red Sox early due to a right hamstring cramp. Fortunately for Pena, the setback appears to be a minor one, as he'll be back in action at his usual spot in the infield Sunday after sitting out Saturday's 7-3 loss. After filling in at shortstop Saturday, the newly acquired Carlos Correa will shift back over to third base for the finale.