Pena went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Marlins.

The theft was Pena's first since June 14. He hit .240 (18-for-75) across the 20 games in between steals, and he's up to 11 pilfers on 15 attempts this season. The shortstop continues to hit well in a starting role, batting .277 with a .711 OPS, seven home runs, 40 RBI and 46 runs scored across 90 contests this season.