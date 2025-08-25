Pena went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base Sunday against the Orioles.

Pena recorded hits in each of his first two at-bats, the latter of which was an RBI single. He was then awarded third base due to an engagement violation, accounting for his 18th stolen base of the year. While a long stint on the injured list in July has muted his counting stats, Pena has a chance to reach 20 home runs for the first time since his rookie season and has a career-best .842 OPS across 432 plate appearances.