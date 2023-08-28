Pena went 5-for-6 with a triple, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 17-4 win over the Tigers.

Pena began his day with a double while also tripling home three runs in the eighth. He's enjoying his best month of the season at the plate, slashing .333/.426/.425 with seven RBI, 15 runs and a 13:18 BB:K in 24 games. Pena has not been able to repliacate the same power he showcased his rookie season. Sunday was his first game with multiple extra base hits since June 9 and his first game with multiple RBI since he had four July 29.