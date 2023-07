Pena went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Pena dealt with a hamstring cramp over the weekend, but that appears to be behind him. Friday marked his first multi-hit effort since July 5 -- he went just 4-for-36 over the nine games in between. The shortstop is at a .239/.292/.381 slash line with 10 home runs, nine steals, 33 RBI and 46 runs scored through 87 contests this season.