Pena will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Pena will make his second consecutive start out of the leadoff spot and looks poised to remain atop the lineup against both right- and left-handed pitching for at least the next week and a half after Jose Altuve (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Wednesday. The 24-year-old rookie provided a spark in the table-setting role in Tuesday's 7-2 loss, going 1-for-4 with a solo blast and an additional run.