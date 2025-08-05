Pena went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, one RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-2 win at Miami.

The Houston shortstop occupied his usual leadoff spot and cracked a couple of two-baggers off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara to reach the 20-double mark for the fourth consecutive season. Since returning from a rib injury Aug. 1, Pena has gone 5-for-13 across three contests. Through 85 total games and 364 plate appearances, the 27-year-old is now slashing .324/.380/.491 with 11 homers, 49 runs scored and 41 RBI while going 15-for-17 on steal attempts.