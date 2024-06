Pena went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Mets.

Pena did the majority of his damage with a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. He has now driven in eight runs across his last seven starts, and he's also hit .320 in that span. Pena has just a .099 ISO across 327 plate appearances this season, though he's cut his strikeout rate to 16.5 percent and is hitting a career-best .281.