Pena was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Royals due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The team notably hasn't placed Pena on the COVID-19-related injured list or indicated that he tested positive for the virus. He was presumably pulled from the lineup as a matter of precaution, likely due to him dealing with an illness or being viewed as a close contact of an infected person. Mauricio Dubon will pick up a start at shortstop in place of Pena.