Pena agreed to a one-year, $9.475 million contract with the Astros on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena was a reliable shortstop across his first three MLB campaigns, but his breakout in 2025 will more than double his salary in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The 28-year-old posted a career-best .304/.363/.477 slash line with 17 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 62 RBI and 68 runs in 125 games. He missed the final week of the season due to an oblique injury and was also sidelined by a rib issue earlier in the year, but he should be healthy to begin 2026.