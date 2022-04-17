Pena will not be in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is a planned day off for Pena, as manager Dusty Baker has rotated rest days for all regulars in the lineup early this season. Pena had another strong night at the dish Saturday, collecting three hits and a triple with two runs scored an RBI. He's now hitting .345 on the season across 32 plate appearances. Aledmys Diaz will get the start at shortstop Sunday in Pena's absence, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.