The Astros placed Pena (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Pena had sat out the Astros' last six games due to a left oblique strain, and with Houston officially getting eliminated from playoff contention following Saturday's action, he won't be called on to play in Sunday's season finale. The Astros recalled outfielder Jacob Melton from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move, but the team hasn't suggested that Pena's oblique strain will affect his offseason plans. The shortstop put together his best campaign in the majors so far, besting his previous career high in OPS by 125 points.