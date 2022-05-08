site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-jeremy-pena-sitting-in-series-finale | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Sitting in series finale
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Unless he's used off the bench as a pinch-hitter, Pena will put his five-game hitting streak on hold while he sits for the second time in five games. Aledmys Diaz will spell Pena at shortstop.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read