Pena went 3-for-4 with a home run and an additional RBI during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series.

Pena recorded his second three-hit game in the postseason, and it came at the perfect time for the Houston offense. The 25-year-old got the Astros on the board in the first inning with an RBI single, and he put the Astros ahead 2-1 in the fourth inning with a solo homer off Noah Syndergaard, knocking the Phillies' starter from the game. Pena has had an outstanding postseason in his rookie campaign -- he is 18-for-54 (.333) with four homers, eight RBI and 11 runs scored. The rookie is slated to face Zack Wheeler in Game 6 with the Astros just one win away from the World Series title. Pena was 1-for-3 with an RBI double against Wheeler in Game 2.