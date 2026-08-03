Astros' Jeremy Pena: Stays hot with 13th homer

Pena went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Pena extended Houston's lead to 3-0 with his 13th homer of the season, a two-run shot off Kumar Rocker. The 28-year-old Pena has been on a tear at the dish -- he extended his hitting streak to 14 games Sunday, going 26-for-60 (.433) with seven homers and a 1.335 OPS in that span. Overall, Pena's boosted his slash line to .322/.375/.529 across 280 plate appearances this year with 53 runs scored. 36 RBI and eight stolen bases.