Pena (finger) is hitting again Sunday as the Astros are still discussing whether he will travel with the team back to Houston, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 28-year-old shortstop was cleared to resume swinging a bat Friday as he continues working his way back from a fracture in the tip of his right ring finger. Pena still has a chance of being cleared for Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Angels, but he'll likely need to face live pitching at some point early this week to avoid a trip to the injured list to begin the season.