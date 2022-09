Pena went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Pena became the sixth Astros rookie ever to hit 20 home runs in a season as he mashed a two-run shot to extend Houston's lead to eight in the eighth inning. With two runs on the day, Pena has now scored in nine of his last 11 games and has 70 runs scored on the season, good for fourth among AL rookies; his 57 RBI are fifth and his 20 home runs tied for second.