Pena went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.

Pena opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fifth inning. He scored as the initial runner in the 10th and added his second RBI of the game on a groundout in the 11th, but Atlanta proved resilient in ultimately picking up the win. The rookie shortstop has gone 10-for-37 (.270) with a homer, four RBI and eight runs scored in his last nine games. For the season, he's slashing .248/.290/.421 with 16 homers, 43 RBI, 52 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 403 plate appearances.