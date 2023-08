Pena went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base Friday against the Tigers.

Pena had an unconventional but still productive game, as he reached base on catcher interference and an error in addition to his walk. That gave him the opportunity to swipe his 11th base of the season, matching his total from 2022. Pena has maintained a .299 batting average across 22 games in August, but he has only five extra-base hits and no home runs in that span.