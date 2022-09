Pena went 2-for-4 with two steals in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Pena and the Astros had the green light all night on the base paths, as the Astros stole five bases. Two of those came from Pena, as he now has nine on the season. With his two hits, Pena is also riding a modest seven-game hitting streak, during which he is batting .355 (11-for-35).